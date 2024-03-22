All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to take down list of international war sponsors amid pressure from France and China – Reuters

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 12:00
Ukraine to take down list of international war sponsors amid pressure from France and China – Reuters
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will retract its list of "international sponsors of war" published by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, following negative reactions from countries such as China and France.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters sources said that Ukraine "could scrap not only the list, but a related website that gives detailed information" on Friday.

Advertisement:

While inclusion on the list does not entail legal sanctions for a company, it has become a reputational blow to about 50 large corporations that have been listed for operating in Russia and helping the Kremlin with its war effort, such as by paying taxes.

Reuters stated that the censure of the list of "war sponsors", if it goes through, will be an indication that Kyiv has to soften its position on a number of issues, as with the full-scale war entering its third year, it has become more difficult for Ukraine to maintain the same level of support from its foreign allies.

"It's China, but not only China," the source said, also hinting at pressure from France to remove Auchan and Leroy Merlin from the list.

In February, Beijing, the main consumer of Ukrainian grain, demanded that Kyiv remove 14 Chinese companies from the list to supposedly eliminate the negative influence.

A second source said that Austria, China, France and Hungary had been pressuring Kyiv over the list, adding that it could be removed from the internet within days.

A third source said that Ukraine was disappointed that companies from countries whose governments support Kyiv are on the list.

Background:

  • Due to appeals from partner countries, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to abandon the list of International Sponsors of War on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.
  • China threatened Ukraine over the inclusion of its companies in the list of "war sponsors". 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: