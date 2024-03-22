Ukraine to take down list of international war sponsors amid pressure from France and China – Reuters

Ukraine will retract its list of "international sponsors of war" published by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, following negative reactions from countries such as China and France.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters sources said that Ukraine "could scrap not only the list, but a related website that gives detailed information" on Friday.

While inclusion on the list does not entail legal sanctions for a company, it has become a reputational blow to about 50 large corporations that have been listed for operating in Russia and helping the Kremlin with its war effort, such as by paying taxes.

Reuters stated that the censure of the list of "war sponsors", if it goes through, will be an indication that Kyiv has to soften its position on a number of issues, as with the full-scale war entering its third year, it has become more difficult for Ukraine to maintain the same level of support from its foreign allies.

"It's China, but not only China," the source said, also hinting at pressure from France to remove Auchan and Leroy Merlin from the list.

In February, Beijing, the main consumer of Ukrainian grain, demanded that Kyiv remove 14 Chinese companies from the list to supposedly eliminate the negative influence.

A second source said that Austria, China, France and Hungary had been pressuring Kyiv over the list, adding that it could be removed from the internet within days.

A third source said that Ukraine was disappointed that companies from countries whose governments support Kyiv are on the list.

Background:

Due to appeals from partner countries, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to abandon the list of International Sponsors of War on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

China threatened Ukraine over the inclusion of its companies in the list of "war sponsors".

