Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 16:59
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine's government

It will take 24 hours to reconnect all household consumers who have been cut off from the power grid due to the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting

Details: The minister noted that Russia's strikes today (22 March) primarily targeted the Ukrainian energy sector. About 20 substations and power plants have been hit, including the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant.

"Most importantly, the power grid is integral, and the power system operates stably. Thanks to the additional protection of our power facilities, we have withstood the attack. There is no capacity shortage, and none is currently expected. Repair crews are working around the clock to restore power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible," Shmyhal added.

The Ukrainian prime minister explained that the power supply will be restored in three stages:

  • first, critical infrastructure (heat supply, water supply, hospitals) will be reconnected;
  • the second stage will involve supplying power to the population;
  • the third stage will be to supply power to industry.

"Early reports indicate that we need 24 hours to reconnect all household consumers to the power supply. We will gradually recover everything. Ukrenergo [Ukraine's national energy company] and the Ministry of Energy will provide all additional details," the prime minister concluded.

Background:

  • The Russian missile attack on 22 March hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which is the largest of its kind in Ukraine. There is no threat of a breach, and the situation at the dam is under control.
  • Emergency power outages were introduced in a range of Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian power system facilities.
  • Subsequently, Ukrenergo ordered that household consumers in all oblasts of Ukraine, except Kharkiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk, be reconnected to the power supply.

