Russian forces hit Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 10:19
Russian troops fired Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles on Lviv Oblast from a MiG-31K jet on 24 March. An air-raid warning was issued at 09:31.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Early reports indicated that the Russians twice hit the same critical infrastructure facility that the Russians had targeted overnight.
Advertisement:
Quote from Kozytskyi: "Firefighters who were putting out the fire received a timely warning before the attack.
They rushed to a safe place just in time."
Background: On the morning of 24 March, an air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine due to four Russian MiG fighter jets, potential carriers of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, taking to the air.
Support UP or become our patron!