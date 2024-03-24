Russian forces hit Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles

Russian troops fired Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles on Lviv Oblast from a MiG-31K jet on 24 March. An air-raid warning was issued at 09:31.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicated that the Russians twice hit the same critical infrastructure facility that the Russians had targeted overnight.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Firefighters who were putting out the fire received a timely warning before the attack.

They rushed to a safe place just in time."

Background: On the morning of 24 March, an air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine due to four Russian MiG fighter jets, potential carriers of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, taking to the air.

Support UP or become our patron!