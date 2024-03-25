Drones attack Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant, shutting down two power units – video

A fire broke out at a transformer substation at the Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant in Russia on the night of 24-25 March. Two power units at the plant have been temporarily taken out of operation.

Source: Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast in Russia; Eto Rostov ("This is Rostov"), a local Telegram channel

Details: A large power plant in Russia’s south has presumably been attacked by drones.

Local residents reported hearing at least ten drones flying over Rostov Oblast.

Then explosions were heard in the area of the Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant.

The video shows explosions followed by a fire.

The fire resulted in the automatic shutdown of the Tikhoretskaya and Rostovskaya 330 kV high-voltage lines.

For reference: Novocherkasskaya GRES power plant [the Russian acronym GRES stands for State District Power Plant, but this acronym is now only part of the name of such plants – ed.] is the largest thermal power plant and the second largest power plant in Rostov Oblast after Rostov nuclear power plant.

