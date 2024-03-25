All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant, shutting down two power units – video

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 25 March 2024, 04:08
Drones attack Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant, shutting down two power units – video
Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A fire broke out at a transformer substation at the Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant in Russia on the night of 24-25 March. Two power units at the plant have been temporarily taken out of operation.

Source: Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast in Russia; Eto Rostov ("This is Rostov"), a local Telegram channel  

Details: A large power plant in Russia’s south has presumably been attacked by drones.

Advertisement:

Local residents reported hearing at least ten drones flying over Rostov Oblast.

Then explosions were heard in the area of the Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant. 

The video shows explosions followed by a fire.

Через пожежу у результаті автоматично відключилися високовольтні лінії 330 кВ – Тихорецька та Ростовська.

The fire resulted in the automatic shutdown of the Tikhoretskaya and Rostovskaya 330 kV high-voltage lines.

For reference: Novocherkasskaya GRES power plant [the Russian acronym GRES stands for State District Power Plant, but this acronym is now only part of the name of such plants – ed.] is the largest thermal power plant and the second largest power plant in Rostov Oblast after Rostov nuclear power plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesenergy
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Russia
Russian propaganda channels post photos and videos of Moscow terror attack suspects being tortured
Poland says Russian missile was not downed to avoid risk for locals
There's no evidence Ukraine was involved in Moscow terror attack – US Vice President
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: