Pope says destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine raises risk of humanitarian crisis

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 25 March 2024, 06:40
Pope Francis. Photo: Vatican News

During a service in the Vatican, Pope Francis mentioned "martyred Ukraine" and said the destruction of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure raises the risk of a humanitarian crisis.

Source: Vatican News, the official news portal of the Vatican Holy See

Details: As he concluded services in St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday (24 March), Pope Francis urged people to pray for "martyred Ukraine" and those who have been cut off from power supply due to the latest Russian attack on civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "Let us pray for all our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of the war; in a special way, I have in mind the martyred Ukraine, where so many people are without electricity due to intense attacks against infrastructure, which, besides causing death and suffering, raise the risk of an even-greater humanitarian catastrophe. Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, and let us also think of Gaza which is suffering greatly, along with other places of war."

Subjects: Pope
Pope
