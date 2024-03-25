All Sections
Hungarian Foreign Minister to attend Rosatom event in Sochi, Russia

European PravdaMonday, 25 March 2024, 10:32
Hungarian Foreign Minister to attend Rosatom event in Sochi, Russia
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has set off for the Russian city of Sochi on a visit.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Szijjártó will participate in the international forum Atomexpo-2024 in Sochi, organised by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear company. 

Quote: "The roosters aren't crowing yet; we're going to Sochi. We're going to Atomexpo, another important meeting regarding Paks," the Hungarian minister said.

Background:

  • Rosatom’s CEO Alexei Likhachev recently visited Budapest. At the time, Szijjártó spoke of "another important milestone" in the Paks II nuclear power plant project, which is being built by Rosatom, posting a photo with Likhachev.
  • Paks is Hungary's only nuclear power plant, whose operating life has been extended until the 2030s after modernisation. The energy strategy adopted states that Budapest aims to increase nuclear energy generation in the future.
  • Paks II is a €12 billion expansion project of the Paks nuclear power plant, led by Rosatom and mainly financed through a Russian state loan. 
  • Hungary expects that Russia’s Rosatom will build two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant by 2030-2031.

Subjects: Hungary
