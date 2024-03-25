Ukraine's Foreign Minister showes video of children running to bomb shelter during Russian missile strike

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON KYIV ON 25 MARCH. PHOTO: THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has called for providing Ukraine with more Patriot air defence systems and missiles for them after the Russian attack on Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter (X)

Details: Kuleba posted a video showing a group of children running to a bomb shelter during the missile strike by the Russian Federation.

Children in Kyiv run for cover at 10:30 a.m. as deadly Russian ballistic missiles are shot down over the capital by air defense.



There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city.



This is a… pic.twitter.com/uc19jrwFIg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 25, 2024

Quote: "There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city. This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defence, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," Kuleba emphasised.

Background:

On the morning of 25 March, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, with explosions thundering in the city a few moments later. The city authorities have reported a missile attack that resulted in wreckage falling in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. There is information about damage to a three-story building in the Pecherskyi district. As of 11:20, there are reports that people were injured.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that air defence forces destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles fired on Kyiv on the morning of 25 March.

