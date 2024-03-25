Missile attack on Kyiv: wreckage falls on city centre and 3 other districts, 5 injured – photo

Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv on the morning of 25 March; the debris fell in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, damaging two high-rise buildings and injuring five people.

Source: Air-raid warnings map; Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of Darnytskyi District Administration

Details: Kyiv authorities stated that the number of people who were injured has now increased to five, including one child. Three of them were treated directly at the scene. Two were taken to hospital.

It is reported that a multi-storey non-residential building was damaged in Pecherskyi district, and the area of destruction there is approximately 100 square metres. There was no subsequent combustion. It is known that a gym was damaged.

A high-rise building was damaged in Solomianskyi district. Information about the casualties is being confirmed.

The missile debris fell in a forest belt in Holosiivskyi district.

The debris fell on a private building in Darnytskyi district. A non-residential building caught fire.

The Ministry of Culture reported that the central part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative-Applied Arts and Design was damaged with the fallen debris.

In particular, a gym, a congress hall and an exhibition centre were completely destroyed. The premises of the departments and auditoriums of the institution also sustained significant damage.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of Darnytskyi District Administration, said that after the missile attack, a private house in the Osokorky neighbourhood was hit by the debris without subsequent fire.

Rescuers warned that search and rescue operations are ongoing and that there may be people under the rubble. A Red Cross aid centre has been set up in a school building.

Kyiv's public utilities reported that as a result of the Russian attack, the operation of two trolleybus routes was temporarily changed: trolleybuses on Route 15 run from the Palats Sportu metro station to the Botanical Garden stop; trolleybuses on Route 38 run from the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II to the Botanical Garden stop.

