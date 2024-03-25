Ukrainian air defence downs both ballistic missiles fired by Russia on Kyiv from Crimea
Air defence forces destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles fired on Kyiv on the morning of 25 March.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "The enemy launched an attack on Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea at around 10:30.
The targets have been destroyed, and their type is being determined."
Details: The commander thanked the soldiers for their effective work.
Background: On the morning of 25 March 2024, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, followed immediately by explosions. The air defence system was responding. The capital's authorities reported a missile attack that caused debris to fall in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, and there is damage to a three-storey building in the Pecherskyi district. As of 11:46, five people were reported injured.
