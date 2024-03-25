All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs both ballistic missiles fired by Russia on Kyiv from Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 11:22
Stock photo: Ukrainian air defence forces

Air defence forces destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles fired on Kyiv on the morning of 25 March. 

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack on Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea at around 10:30. 

The targets have been destroyed, and their type is being determined."

Details: The commander thanked the soldiers for their effective work.

Background: On the morning of 25 March 2024, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, followed immediately by explosions. The air defence system was responding. The capital's authorities reported a missile attack that caused debris to fall in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, and there is damage to a three-storey building in the Pecherskyi district. As of 11:46, five people were reported injured.

