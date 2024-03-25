Spain issues visas to neutral athletes who support Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Spain has granted visas to two neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus who are competing in trampolining.

Source: Champion; Deutsche Welle

Details: The trampolinists in question are Russian national Yana Lebedeva and Belarusian national Ivan Litvinovich. Because Spain issued visas to these athletes, who support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they were able to qualify for the Olympics at a competition in Germany.

"According to local knowledge the athletes have Schengen visas issued by other member states. This entitles you to enter and stay in the entire Schengen area," said a representative of the German Interior Ministry.

Ukraine was represented at this stage by Svitlana Malkova, whose mother was killed in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on 21 March.

