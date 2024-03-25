All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Iceland joins Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine

Mariia Yemets, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 18:54
Iceland joins Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Iceland will allocate about €2 million to procure ammunition for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an announcement on the website of the Icelandic government

Details: The announcement notes that given the key role artillery ammunition plays on the battlefield, Iceland is joining a number of other allies and contributing about €2 million towards the purchase of 800,000 shells that Czechia has been able to acquire for Ukraine’s needs.

Advertisement:

Reykjavik will also allocate about €500,000 to purchase equipment for female Ukrainian soldiers – armour, uniforms, medical supplies and hygiene products.

"It is crucial that we continue our strong support for Ukraine. In doing so, we are investing in the protection not only of the Ukrainian population, but also of the international rule of law in the broader context and our own security interests," Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson stated, adding that a strategy of long-term support for Ukraine is being considered by the Althing (the Icelandic Parliament).

Background: At the end of 2023, Iceland joined the IT and demining coalitions set up within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

Lithuania has contributed €35 million toward the Czech initiative, and Finland and Canada €30 million each. Germany will pay for 180,000 shells.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Icelandaid for UkraineCzechia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Iceland
Zelenskyy to deliver speech at opening of Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík
Iceland will gift Ukraine a field hospital
Council of Europe Summit to discuss Russia's accountability for invasion and Peace Formula – Iceland's Prime Minister
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: