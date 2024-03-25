Iceland joins Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine

Iceland will allocate about €2 million to procure ammunition for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an announcement on the website of the Icelandic government

Details: The announcement notes that given the key role artillery ammunition plays on the battlefield, Iceland is joining a number of other allies and contributing about €2 million towards the purchase of 800,000 shells that Czechia has been able to acquire for Ukraine’s needs.

Advertisement:

Reykjavik will also allocate about €500,000 to purchase equipment for female Ukrainian soldiers – armour, uniforms, medical supplies and hygiene products.

"It is crucial that we continue our strong support for Ukraine. In doing so, we are investing in the protection not only of the Ukrainian population, but also of the international rule of law in the broader context and our own security interests," Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson stated, adding that a strategy of long-term support for Ukraine is being considered by the Althing (the Icelandic Parliament).

Background: At the end of 2023, Iceland joined the IT and demining coalitions set up within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

Lithuania has contributed €35 million toward the Czech initiative, and Finland and Canada €30 million each. Germany will pay for 180,000 shells.

Support UP or become our patron!