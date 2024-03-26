Hungary to aid Ukraine in identifying war casualties – video

The leaders of the police of Ukraine and Hungary discussed cooperation, including future assistance from Budapest in identifying people killed in the war.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press office of the National Police of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, a delegation of Hungarian police, led by the head of the police, János Balogh, visited the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, where they met with the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Advertisement:

Parties discussed further cooperation and interaction, particularly regarding combating illegal arms trafficking, drug trafficking, and organised crime, as well as future assistance from Hungary in conducting DNA research to identify individuals who died as a result of war crimes committed by the Russians.

As emphasised by the press office of the National Police of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Hungarian police have been assisting Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, with the main line of cooperation focused on explosives' disposal.

Ukrainian bomb disposal experts, in particular, have participated in 12 training courses on neutralising explosive devices, using robotic unmanned systems, and countering radiation, chemical and biological threats.

Additionally, courses on underwater demining were conducted for Ukrainian police officers in Budapest. Hungary has also provided the necessary equipment and gear for defusing enemy traps.

Quote: "We are grateful for the assistance Hungary has already provided, and I personally thank you, Mr. János, for visiting our wounded soldiers treated in Hungary," Vyhivskyi said to his Hungarian counterpart János Balogh.

"We are doing everything within our power, and we hope this will contribute to the common cause. Regarding humanitarian assistance for disposing of explosive devices, Hungary is ready to provide significant aid to Ukraine," Balogh said.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Hungary refused to provide military support to Ukraine but claims to be assisting in humanitarian efforts.

Background: Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán regularly accuses the West of prolonging the war and not contributing to its end by providing Ukraine with weapons. Recently, Orbán accused Western countries of "belligerence" towards Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!