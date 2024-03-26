All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian soldier's photos of Jewish cemetery in Carpathia win Wikipedia competition

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 13:26
Ukrainian soldier's photos of Jewish cemetery in Carpathia win Wikipedia competition
The Jewish cemetery in Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Photo: Taras Zolotavin

Photographs of a cemetery in Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, have been judged the best in the Jewish Heritage category of the photography competition Wiki Loves Monuments 2023.

The pictures were taken by Taras Zolotavin, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the  competition website says.

Wiki Loves Monuments is a photography competition focusing on cultural heritage sites. It’s run by local chapters of the Wikimedia Foundation in about 50 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The organisers aim to collect photographs of all the world's cultural heritage sites and post them on Wikipedia.

 
The Jewish cemetery in Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Photo: Taras Zolotavin

Three photos depicting the Jewish cemetery – which is not protected by the state – were included in the Best Series category.

Taras Zolotavin photographed the cemetery in Deliatyn a few years ago while on a trip to the Carpathians.

Taras says he was able to visit the Jewish cemetery thanks to local residents, who had fenced it off to protect the cemetery from vandalism and grazing cattle.

"I was very impressed by its scale. Before that, I had never seen so many matzevot [Jewish tombstones – ed.] all in one place, with such a variety of decoration.

There is some rather elegant stone-carving work. There’s a richness of stylistics and ornament, animals, symbols, inscriptions, etc.," Taras says.

 
The Jewish cemetery in Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Photo: Taras Zolotavin

Among the competition judges are Marla and Jay Osborn, who are working on restoring Jewish cemeteries in Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

They say the cemetery in Deliatyn is one of the few surviving Jewish cemeteries in the western part of Ukraine.

"The cemetery is ageing naturally without outside interference. The photo illustrates the typical density of burials in these old cemeteries and the unique style of carving inscriptions and symbols," the Osborns commented on one of the photos.

 
TARAS ZOLOTAVIN.
Photo: Wiki Loves Monuments

In 2023, more than 800 photos were entered in the special Jewish Heritage category of the competition.

The photos depict 119 sites from 20 oblasts of Ukraine; 46 of them are not protected by the state.

This is the second time Taras Zolotavin has entered the Wikipedia competition. In 2021 he was one of the top 10 most prolific entrants.

Previously: A photograph taken in a Ukrainian nature reserve won the international Wiki Loves the Earth competition 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: