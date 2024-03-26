Russians strike Novohrodivka, killing 23-year-old woman

Russian forces targeted Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 25-26 March, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: At 03:40, the Russians launched two missiles into the city, killing a 23-year-old woman. Another woman was slightly injured but did not require hospitalisation.

Missiles destroyed an administrative building and a hangar and damaged a dormitory, two private houses, and two non-residential buildings.

Quote: "It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast! I call on all civilians to evacuate to regions farther from the front."

