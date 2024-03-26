All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv with anti-ship missile, injuring one person – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 26 March 2024, 18:26
Russians hit Kharkiv with anti-ship missile, injuring one person – photo
Photo: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian Kh-35U anti-ship missile struck student accommodation at a sports college in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi District on 26 March, injuring a man.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "They targeted accommodation at a sports college. A powerful explosion destroyed the roof and ceiling between the upper floors."

Photo: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: According to reports, one civilian was injured, and "there were no soldiers or military equipment at the site of the strike".

Bolvinov also said law enforcement officers have seized the missile wreckage and documented all evidence of this Russian war crime.

 
Photo: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

