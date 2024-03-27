Slovenia to join Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Slovenia will support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from countries outside the European Union.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during his visit to Ljubljana on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Czech Radio

Details: The minister has not specified the exact sum to be allocated by Ljubljana. However, the Slovenian government will allocate €1 million for the project, as reported by Slovenian news agency STA.

The Czech foreign minister held talks in Slovenia with his counterparts from Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Austria. The foreign ministers were joined at a working lunch by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.

The meeting focused on EU enlargement and functioning, Russian aggression against Ukraine, and migration.

Lipavský has recently announced that the Prague-led initiative to purchase about 800,000 shells outside the EU is bearing fruit. He noted that the potential number of shells delivered may reach 1.5 million.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said Prague was trying to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Tomáš Pojar, Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, has indicated that the ammunition purchased under the initiative may arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

