All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovenia to join Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 11:11
Slovenia to join Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovenia will support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from countries outside the European Union.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during his visit to Ljubljana on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Czech Radio

Details: The minister has not specified the exact sum to be allocated by Ljubljana. However, the Slovenian government will allocate €1 million for the project, as reported by Slovenian news agency STA.

Advertisement:

The Czech foreign minister held talks in Slovenia with his counterparts from Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Austria. The foreign ministers were joined at a working lunch by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.

The meeting focused on EU enlargement and functioning, Russian aggression against Ukraine, and migration.

Background:

  • Lipavský has recently announced that the Prague-led initiative to purchase about 800,000 shells outside the EU is bearing fruit. He noted that the potential number of shells delivered may reach 1.5 million.
  • Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said Prague was trying to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as quickly as possible.
  • Tomáš Pojar, Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, has indicated that the ammunition purchased under the initiative may arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
23:16
Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ
22:25
updatedZelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
All News
Advertisement: