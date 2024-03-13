Ukraine could receive shells bought under Czech-led initiative in June

Ammunition purchased under a Czech-led initiative may arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

Source: Euractiv, with reference to a statement by Tomáš Pojar, Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, as reported by European Pravda

Details: So far, more than 15 countries have pledged to finance the purchase of ammunition. These include Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Norway, as well as non-European allies such as Canada.

While Czechia finds available munitions around the world, other countries provide the necessary funding. Czechia then coordinates the delivery of the munitions to Ukraine.

"The promised money has to come, and the contracts must be made. At the point when the contract is concluded, it will take several weeks to get it (the ammunition) to Ukraine," Pojar said.

"From June onwards, supplies could flow," he added.

Pojar refused to disclose the origin of the ammunition, saying that the initiative is looking for ammunition around the world "wherever it is available at a reasonable price and of reasonable quality."

The initiative's coordinators expect Russia to try to disrupt the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, so they are trying to keep most of the details secret.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that, according to the signals received by Kyiv, the Ukrainian military would experience an increase in ammunition supplies under the Czech initiative in the near future.

The day before, it was reported that in addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under the Czech-led initiative, Prague had received preliminary approval from other members of the initiative to purchase an additional 200,000 shells.

