Samsung Pay to stop working with Russian Mir cards

Samsung Pay, a payment system for mobile devices, will stop working with Mir cards, a Russian payment system.

Source: Samsung

Quote: "From 3 April 2024, Samsung Pay will suspend its support for Mir cards," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

All Mir cards added to Samsung Pay will be automatically unlinked on 3 April.

Background:

Debit and credit cards using the Russian payment network Mir will stop working at ATMs and POS terminals of most Armenian banks from 30 March 2024.

