All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Armenian banks will stop accepting cards using Russian Mir payment system

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 09:14
Armenian banks will stop accepting cards using Russian Mir payment system
Stock photo: Getty Images

Debit and credit cards using the Russian payment network Mir will stop working at ATMs and POS terminals of most Armenian banks from 30 March 2024.

Source: RBK with reference to a representative of VTB Bank Armenia (a subsidiary of Russia's VTB)

Details: Currently, Mir operates in Armenia and cards using the system are accepted by local banks. RBK's source in the Russian payment market also said that most banks will soon cease to accept Mir cards in the country.

Advertisement:

"Starting from 30 March, non-cash payments at POS terminals and cash withdrawals at ATMs of other banks in the Republic will not be available to users. This will not affect the operation of VTB Armenia cards in any way," the representative of VTB Armenia said.

The representative of VTB Armenia said that the bank continues to service Mir cards in full.

"We continue to work with ‘friendly’ countries to accept Mir cards in their infrastructure. At the same time, each country decides independently whether to accept them," the representative of the Bank of Russia said.

"The Mir payment system does not restrict work with foreign partners. However, it is up to the banks of other countries to decide whether to accept Mir cards in their networks," said a representative of the National Card Payment System, the operator of the Mir payment system.

Background:

  • In February 2024, the US imposed sanctions against the National Card Payment System operator.
  • According to The Bell, this is a severe problem for Russian residents in Armenia, which remained one of the few countries where Russians could not only stay easily with a domestic passport but also use their cards.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ArmeniaRussia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Armenia
Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia and Azerbaijan due to Baku's decision
Zelenskyy to visit Armenia and possibly Azerbaijan early next week
Zelenskyy plans visit to Armenia
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: