No electricity deficit in energy system, Russian attacks damage power supply lines in two oblasts – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 12:45
Stock photo: Getty Images

There is no electricity shortage in the Ukrainian energy system as of 27 March, as the load on renewable energy facilities was reduced earlier and power outage schedules were introduced in four oblasts.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry press service

On 26 March, due to significant damage caused by the Russian attack on 22 March and the inability to transmit the required volumes of electricity, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, ordered hourly and emergency power outages in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and during peak hours in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Electricity imports dropped by almost a third to 12,702 MWh on Tuesday after reaching a record high of 18,649 MWh since the beginning of the year. There have been no exports for more than three days in a row.

A 110 kV overhead line in Sumy Oblast was put under emergency repair after the attack, but this did not cause any power outages. At the same time, over 400 consumers in six settlements in Chernihiv Oblast have been cut off from electricity supply due to the attack on overhead lines during the day.

Reminder:

Power engineers are gradually restoring power supply to Kharkiv. The entire critical infrastructure of the city has been powered up, and the electricity supply to the city's homes has been restored. At that, the current power outage schedules in Kharkiv will probably be mitigated over the weekend.

