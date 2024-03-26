Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks

Power engineers are gradually restoring power supply to Kharkiv. The entire critical infrastructure of the city has been powered up, and the electricity supply to the city's homes has been restored. However, the current power outage schedules in Kharkiv will probably be mitigated over the weekend.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, at a briefing

Kudrytskyi explained that this possibility may arise due to a decrease in consumption due to the significant warming forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement:

It could take one to two weeks to restore the city's power supply in full, provided there are no new large-scale attacks, he said.

According to Kudrytskyi, the damage would have been at least twice as bad if not for certain engineering solutions that were taken to protect critical elements at power facilities. The integrated protection system will be further developed, Kudrytskyi added.

Quote: "Ukrenergo now has sufficient equipment, repair teams, specialised machines and materials. In this regard, the situation is significantly different from the last heating season, when equipment was in short supply. The only constraint is the time it takes to complete all the repairs," Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, he said, the assessment of the damage caused to the power system during missile and drone attacks is still ongoing.

"But we can say for sure that it is tens of millions of hryvnias for Ukrenergo's substations and hundreds of millions of hryvnias for power plants.

International assistance can be an important source of funding. Last year, Ukrenergo managed to accumulate more than €1 billion of support from Western partners for the reconstruction," Ukrenergo added.

Support UP or become our patron!