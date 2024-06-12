All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian S-300 and S-400 radars in Crimea on night of 11-12 June

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 June 2024, 13:39
Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian S-300 and S-400 radars in Crimea on night of 11-12 June
Ukraine’s defence forces once again attacked anti-aircraft missile systems deployed by the Russians in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: This time, reports indicate that a missile salvo targeted one Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalion near Belbek and two S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalions near Belbek and Sevastopol.

The General Staff confirmed hits in the designated target areas.

In particular, two radars of an S-300 and an S-400 systems were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being gathered.

Furthermore, ammunition detonations were recorded in all three areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions are stationed.

"To be continued...," the Ukrainian military pledged.

Background: Radio Liberty, citing Russian and Crimean Telegram channels, reported that loud sounds of explosions had been heard in temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol and that the Kerch Bridge had been closed to traffic at night and dawn on 11-12 June.

