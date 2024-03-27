Russians attack Kherson Oblast village with drone, killing elderly woman
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 13:56
The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, resulting in the death of an elderly woman in a residential building.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "Russian occupiers struck a kamikaze drone at a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district."
Details: Prokudin stated that a 61-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in her own home.
Background:
