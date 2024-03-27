Russians attack Kherson Oblast village with drone, killing elderly woman

The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, resulting in the death of an elderly woman in a residential building.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian occupiers struck a kamikaze drone at a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district."

Details: Prokudin stated that a 61-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in her own home.

The Russians struck the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 27 February, killing an elderly woman.

On 26 February, the Russians attacked the village of Novomykolaivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman.

