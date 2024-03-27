All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast village with drone, killing elderly woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 March 2024, 13:56
Russians attack Kherson Oblast village with drone, killing elderly woman
Screenshot Google Maps

The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, resulting in the death of an elderly woman in a residential building.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian occupiers struck a kamikaze drone at a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district."

Details: Prokudin stated that a 61-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in her own home.

Background:

  • The Russians struck the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 27 February, killing an elderly woman.
  • On 26 February, the Russians attacked the village of Novomykolaivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman.

Subjects: Russiaattack
