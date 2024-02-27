Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly woman
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 17:30
The Russians struck the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 27 February, killing an elderly woman.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At about 16:20 the occupiers struck a settlement. One of the strikes was on a private house."
Details: An 82-year-old woman has died on the spot from the injuries.
Background: On 26 February, the Russians struck the village of Novomykolaivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman.
