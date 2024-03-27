All Sections
Register of Damage Caused by Russia sets on start date and priority categories for applications

Mariia YemetsWednesday, 27 March 2024, 14:07
The aftermath of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation will start accepting the first applications on 2 April 2024. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to the register's press service

Details: The Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation (abbreviated as RD4U) will officially open the process of filing applications for compensation for losses, damages or harm caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, on 2 April 2024.

The RD4U Board has decided to open the register for the submission of claims, evidence and related information, having ensured that the necessary documentary and technical basis has already been established. 

The historic opening will take place in The Hague as part of the ministerial conference Restoring Justice for Ukraine in the presence of Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, heads of international organisations and top officials from more than 60 countries.

The priority category of applicants that will be focused on in the first instance are people whose homes have been destroyed or damaged. It is expected that between 300,000 and 600,000 applications will be submitted in this category. 

Subsequently, applications will be accepted for additional categories, with a special focus on applications from people most affected by the war and applications related to damage or destruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure. 

"Such a phased approach will allow the Register to organise effective submission of applications, as well as to prepare its own systems for the fastest possible processing of applications and their entry into the Register," the press service explained. 

Applications will be submitted to RD4U through Diia, a governmental mobile application or web portal.

Background: On 22 March 2024, the Register opened its office in Kyiv. Its task is to interact with the Ukrainian government on various legal and technical issues related to the submission of applications to the Register, as well as to conduct outreach activities.

