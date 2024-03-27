All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force down Russian missile near Dnipro

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 March 2024, 16:52
Ukraine's Air Force down Russian missile near Dnipro
Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 27 March.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "Around 16:10, a unit of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: At 16:09, the Air Force reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city of Dnipro.

