Ukraine's Air Force down Russian missile near Dnipro

Ukrainian forces destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 27 March.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "Around 16:10, a unit of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: At 16:09, the Air Force reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city of Dnipro.

