Polish protesters continue to block 3 border checkpoints

Farmers in Poland continue to block three border crossing points near Ukraine, namely Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In recent days, Polish farmers have only blocked three directions. Previously, they performed their actions on six. As of now, three directions — Krakivets, Shehyni, and Ustyluh — were unblocked and they ceased their actions [there]. Now, there is a lot of movement in both directions, towards Ukraine and Poland. They continue to block Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv," he said.

Farmers refuse to allow trucks to pass through the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska border crossings between Ukraine and Poland. However, near the Uhryniv checkpoint, they still intend to let one truck pass through to Poland and three trucks to Ukraine every six hours.

