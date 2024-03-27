All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish protesters continue to block 3 border checkpoints

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 27 March 2024, 16:51
Polish protesters continue to block 3 border checkpoints
Stock photo: Getty Images

Farmers in Poland continue to block three border crossing points near Ukraine, namely Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "In recent days, Polish farmers have only blocked three directions. Previously, they performed their actions on six. As of now, three directions — Krakivets, Shehyni, and Ustyluh — were unblocked and they ceased their actions [there]. Now, there is a lot of movement in both directions, towards Ukraine and Poland. They continue to block Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv," he said.

Advertisement:

Farmers refuse to allow trucks to pass through the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska border crossings between Ukraine and Poland. However, near the Uhryniv checkpoint, they still intend to let one truck pass through to Poland and three trucks to Ukraine every six hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandsiege
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Poland
Poland about to reach agricultural products agreement with Ukraine
Armoured vehicles coalition holds first meeting in Warsaw
Pentagon on Russian missile in Polish airspace: US ready to defend NATO territory
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: