Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 12 May 2025, 17:50
Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

A protest of Polish hauliers began near the Dorohusk checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border at 16:00 Kyiv time on Monday 12 May.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Polish hauliers have launched a protest near the Dorohusk checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian Yahodyn checkpoint.

As of now, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine says that the movement of lorries in both directions through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has been suspended.

Due to the campaign, lorries will be allowed to enter and exit the border at a rate of one vehicle per hour.

Buses and lorries transporting humanitarian aid are promised to be allowed through unhindered.

Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports that Polish hauliers planned to block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint starting on 12 May. The protest organisers expressed their dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s new electronic queue to cross the border, which replaced the physical queues of lorries.

  • The State Border Guard Service warned that the protest of Polish hauliers could last for four months. 
  • On 10 April, it was reported that Ukraine's transport visa-free regime with the EU had been extended until the end of 2025. This mechanism gives Ukrainian hauliers the right to operate commercial flights to the EU under a simplified scheme, without quotas and individual permits that were in place before.

