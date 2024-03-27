Russia's Dnipro Flotilla will be within reach of Ukrainian drones – UK intelligence

The UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the statement by Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia, about the creation of the Dnipro River Flotilla and the flotilla's river boat brigade.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the new intelligence review by the UK’s Defence Ministry

Details: The UK intelligence believes that the Dnipro River Flotilla will likely be vulnerable to Ukrainian uncrewed surface vehicles which are efficiently destroying Russians vessels operating in the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

The new formation will likely be responsible for securing the Dnipro waterways and islands that separate Russian occupying forces from Ukraine-controlled Kherson.

"It is a realistic possibility the Dnipro Flotilla will be subordinate to the Dnipro Group of Forces which combined the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro Group of Forces in February 2024," the review reads.

The UK intelligence is convinced that Russia likely wants to prevent the Ukrainians from cross river operations, such as the operation to establish and maintain the Krynky bridgehead.

In connection with this the UK Defence Ministry recalled that on 17 March 2024 the Ukrainian Forces reported repelling the attack of the 810th Guards Russian Naval Infantry Brigade in Krynky.

"It is likely this formation will decouple river patrolling functions, whilst the Black Sea Fleet is operating further afield in the eastern [part of the] Black Sea," it is stated in the review.

Background:

The UK Defence Intelligence reported earlier that Russia had faced the dilemma concerning its newly formed units: they can either remain in their garrison locations, or transferred to operations in Ukraine.

Before that the UK intelligence analysed whether Russia was able to form and maintain two new armies, the creation of which had been announced by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier Russia’s plans to build a railroad through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were revealed.

Support UP or become our patron!