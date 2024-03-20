All Sections
Russia's Defence Minister announces creation of "Dnipro flotilla"

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 20 March 2024, 15:48
Russia's Defence Minister announces creation of Dnipro flotilla
Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the Russian Federation's armed forces have formed the so-called Dnipro River Flotilla.

Source: Russia state-owned news agencies TASS and RBC with reference to Shoigu at a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Defence

Quote: "According to the supreme commander-in-chief's decision, the Russian Armed Forces' progressive development and [growth of] combat capabilities will continue. An army corps, a motorised rifle division, the Dnipro River Flotilla, and the flotilla's river boat brigade were formed."

Details: According to Shoigu, by the end of the year, two combined arms armies and 30 formations will be formed, consisting of 14 divisions and 16 brigades. "We will continue to improve the combat and numerical strength of the Russian army in accordance with the emerging threats to the country's military security," he told reporters.

