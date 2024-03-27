Russian forces injure 2 in Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast – photo

Russian forces attacked the town of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two people, on the afternoon of 27 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Today the enemy struck the centre of the town of Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district. Two people were injured in the attack, and 29 apartment blocks and a retail facility were damaged."

Details: Two garages caught fire following the Russian attack, but the blaze was put out by firefighters.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

