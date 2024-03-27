One of the largest groups of European Parliament invites Zelenskyy to its summits

The third largest group of the European Parliament, Renew Europe, has invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to participate in their summits and the MPs from the Servant of the People political party to partially engage in the group’s work.

Source: Renew Europe President Valerie Hayer at a briefing following the meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, in Kyiv on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Renew Europe suggests that the MPs from the Servant of the People party participate in the parliamentary meetings of the group and that Zelenskyy joins the summits of the leaders of the member states: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Estonia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

The group also proposed to provide the Servant of the People with expert aid to prepare Ukraine for EU accession negotiations.

"We believe that the Servant of the People will get ever closer to our parliament and the Renew family," said Renew Europe President Valerie Hayer after meeting Ruslan Stefanchuk in Kyiv.

EU officials cited by Reuters stated that the group’s initiative is a way of interacting with Ukraine before more concrete steps can be taken in the process of its EU accession.

"We do not have to wait until an official observer status is granted to seriously start working together," said Hayer.

Background: In April 2023, the first joint meeting of the members of the European Parliament and the Ukrainian parliament in history was held in the city of Kyiv at the level of the committee heads.

The Renew Europe group is currently the third largest group in the European Parliament and includes 103 MPs. In 2022, the Servant of the People party joined the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) which is a part of Renew Europe.

