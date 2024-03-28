All Sections
Head of the French National Assembly arrives in Kyiv – photo

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 14:10
Head of the French National Assembly arrives in Kyiv – photo
Yaël Braun-Pivet, the head of the French National Assembly and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament). Photo: lcp.fr

Yaël Braun-Pivet, the head of the French National Assembly, announced her arrival in Ukraine with the French delegation on Thursday.

Source: European Pravda

Braun-Pivet said on Twitter that the purpose of the visit is to confirm the support of the Ukrainian people.

"Arrived safely in Ukraine together with Valérie Rabault, Thomas Gassilloud and Benjamin Haddad to confirm the support of the National Assembly for the Ukrainian people," Yaël Braun-Pivet tweeted.

Background:

  • On 12 March, The National Assembly (the Lower House of the French parliament) voted to approve the report of the Prime Minister regarding the support strategy for Ukraine and the concluded bilateral security agreement.
  • During a meeting in Paris on 16 January, the presidents of Ukraine and France signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation within the framework of the Group of Seven framework declaration.

