All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 March 2024, 14:33
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the village of Monachynivka, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring her husband.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "A 57-year-old local resident was killed in Russian shelling in Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The woman died of her injuries on the way to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov reports the husband of the deceased was injured. He is now receiving the necessary medical care.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with various weapons, injuring 4 civilians and causing severe damage – photo
Russian troops strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4 women
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: