Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded

The Russians attacked the village of Monachynivka, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring her husband.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 57-year-old local resident was killed in Russian shelling in Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The woman died of her injuries on the way to hospital."

Details: Syniehubov reports the husband of the deceased was injured. He is now receiving the necessary medical care.

