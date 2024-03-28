Woman killed in Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have attacked a residential area in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, killing a woman.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched an airstrike on a residential area in Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, in the morning [28 March]. A two-storey apartment building was partially destroyed."

Advertisement:

Details: Search and rescue operations reportedly lasted over three hours, with emergency workers having dismantled 20 tonnes of destroyed building structures and retrieved the body of a dead woman from the rubble.

It is also noted that 22 private and apartment buildings had been damaged.

Background:

On 27 March, Russian troops attacked the town of Ukrainsk (Donetsk Oblast), injuring two people.

Support UP or become our patron!