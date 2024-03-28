All Sections
Ukrainian scientists find new plant in Antarctica

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 March 2024, 18:15
Ukrainian scientists find new plant in Antarctica
Marchantia berteroana. Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Centre. Сollage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian scientists discovered Marchantia berteroana, a plant which has never been seen there before, near the Vernadsky Research Base.

This could be another sign that West Antarctica is warming, Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Centre (NANC) says.

The plant was discovered during a seasonal expedition to the northeastern part of Darbo's Island. It was discovered by Ivan Parnikoza, head of the NANC's biology and ecology department.

While searching for known plant species, Parnikoza stumbled upon a new, previously unknown green oasis. Its size was impressive. Scientists believe that the UK researchers who thoroughly studied rare species of mosses and detailed the flora of this area in the 1980s would not have missed it.

 
Marchantia berteroana.
Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center

"We have evidence of a new plant species establishing itself near the Vernadsky base. Later, Ukrainian biologists discovered this plant on the Bouvet Island, the northernmost in our region of the Argentine Islands, known as the Kyiv Peninsula," the report reads.

Researchers note that the emergence of a new plant, Marchantia berteroana, may be another confirmation of regional warming, as this species "loves warmth". This most likely means that the environmental conditions have become more suitable for its growth.

Marchantia polymorpha, a "relative" of the Marchantia berteroana, can be encountered on the territory of Ukraine. Whether it grows in Antarctica is still unknown, though.

