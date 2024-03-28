Over 50,000 people missing in Ukraine – National Police

More than 50,000 people are currently missing in Ukraine. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, this figure was almost five times less, at around 12,000.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine

Niebytov says that wartime conditions have made searching for missing persons more complex.

"Collecting information, verifying data and conducting searches are complicated by the unpredictable situation on the front line, the large-scale attacks on peaceful cities, migration, and the temporary occupation of territories. The burden on the Criminal Investigation Department has increased, but operatives are working as hard as possible and continue to fight for every human life," Andrii Niebytov noticed.

Niebytov emphasised the importance of developing the work of searching for missing persons: looking for new response protocols, international partnerships, updating legislation, and bringing in modern technology.

Previously, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) had said almost 30,000 Ukrainians were considered missing under special circumstances or had been illegally deprived of their liberty due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

Note: Families of missing Ukrainians can apply to the Ombudsman for help.

