All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 50,000 people missing in Ukraine – National Police

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 19:02
Over 50,000 people missing in Ukraine – National Police
National Police of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

More than 50,000 people are currently missing in Ukraine. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, this figure was almost five times less, at around 12,000.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine

Niebytov says that wartime conditions have made searching for missing persons more complex.

Advertisement:

"Collecting information, verifying data and conducting searches are complicated by the unpredictable situation on the front line, the large-scale attacks on peaceful cities, migration, and the temporary occupation of territories. The burden on the Criminal Investigation Department has increased, but operatives are working as hard as possible and continue to fight for every human life," Andrii Niebytov noticed.

Niebytov emphasised the importance of developing the work of searching for missing persons: looking for new response protocols, international partnerships, updating legislation, and bringing in modern technology.

Previously, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) had said almost 30,000 Ukrainians were considered missing under special circumstances or had been illegally deprived of their liberty due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

Note: Families of missing Ukrainians can apply to the Ombudsman for help.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: