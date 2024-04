Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during a large-scale missile attack on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Ukrinform news agency

Details: The Air Force detected the activity of four Tu-95MS aircraft in Russia, which took off from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast.

At around 04:00, the Ukrainian military reported that the Russians had launched cruise missiles.

