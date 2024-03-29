Russian Tu-95 bombers launch missiles at Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force spotted four Russian Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers taking off from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast on the night of 28-29 March. Around 04:00, it became known that the Russians had launched cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted the bombers are flying in a southeasterly direction.

In the event of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, they will report further.

In addition, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South said that after a week-long pause, the Russians deployed an underwater missile carrier to the Black Sea. It can carry up to four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Quote from the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "The level of missile threat is very high!"

Update: At 03:52, it was reported that Russian forces had launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.

Ukraine’s Air Force urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings and to take cover.

