Russian Tu-95 bombers launch missiles at Ukraine
Ukraine’s Air Force spotted four Russian Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers taking off from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast on the night of 28-29 March. Around 04:00, it became known that the Russians had launched cruise missiles.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted the bombers are flying in a southeasterly direction.
In the event of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, they will report further.
In addition, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South said that after a week-long pause, the Russians deployed an underwater missile carrier to the Black Sea. It can carry up to four Kalibr cruise missiles.
Quote from the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "The level of missile threat is very high!"
Update: At 03:52, it was reported that Russian forces had launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.
Ukraine’s Air Force urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings and to take cover.
