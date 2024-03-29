Ukraine and US sign agreement to defer debt payments

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink have signed an agreement regarding deferral payments on state debt.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: Marchenko said that signing this agreement will allow for reducing the debt burden on the state budget of Ukraine and redirecting funds that were supposed to be paid for debt repayment and servicing towards the needs of the social and humanitarian sectors.

Quote: "We are grateful to our partners for their significant contribution to the support of macro-financial stability and economic growth of Ukraine in the time of war," added the minister.

The conclusion of the mentioned agreement was envisaged by the Memorandum of Understanding on the suspension of payments on the state debt with the group of official creditors of Ukraine from the G7 countries and the Paris Club.

Background:

In December 2023, the group of official creditors of Ukraine from the G7 countries and the Paris Club agreed to suspend payments on the official debt until 2027.

