All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and US sign agreement to defer debt payments

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 12:10
Ukraine and US sign agreement to defer debt payments
Sergii Marchenko and Bridget Brink. Photo: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink have signed an agreement regarding deferral payments on state debt.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: Marchenko said that signing this agreement will allow for reducing the debt burden on the state budget of Ukraine and redirecting funds that were supposed to be paid for debt repayment and servicing towards the needs of the social and humanitarian sectors. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are grateful to our partners for their significant contribution to the support of macro-financial stability and economic growth of Ukraine in the time of war," added the minister.

The conclusion of the mentioned agreement was envisaged by the Memorandum of Understanding on the suspension of payments on the state debt with the group of official creditors of Ukraine from the G7 countries and the Paris Club.

Background:

  • In December 2023, the group of official creditors of Ukraine from the G7 countries and the Paris Club agreed to suspend payments on the official debt until 2027.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: