All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

IAEA reports hearing artillery fire coming from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 14:00
IAEA reports hearing artillery fire coming from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts staying at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces, have heard the sounds of explosions directly on the territory of the plant.

Source: press service of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, citing an IAEA report

Details: The sounds of explosions were likely caused by outgoing artillery fire from the plant site.

Advertisement:

Representatives of the mission also heard small arms fire several times, and an air-raid warning was issued at the site.

The IAEA team has therefore postponed a planned visit to the ZNPP dry cask storage facility to a later date.

The IAEA also noted that it has still not gained access to all the areas that are important for nuclear safety.

Background: The IAEA experts working at the ZNPP have been unable to access all areas of the plant to verify information concerning the presence of Russian military equipment in one of the plant's turbine halls.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: