IAEA reports hearing artillery fire coming from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts staying at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces, have heard the sounds of explosions directly on the territory of the plant.

Source: press service of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, citing an IAEA report

Details: The sounds of explosions were likely caused by outgoing artillery fire from the plant site.

Representatives of the mission also heard small arms fire several times, and an air-raid warning was issued at the site.

The IAEA team has therefore postponed a planned visit to the ZNPP dry cask storage facility to a later date.

The IAEA also noted that it has still not gained access to all the areas that are important for nuclear safety.

Background: The IAEA experts working at the ZNPP have been unable to access all areas of the plant to verify information concerning the presence of Russian military equipment in one of the plant's turbine halls.

