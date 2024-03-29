All Sections
Russians prevent IAEA experts from accessing Zaporizhzhia NPP premises where military equipment was spotted

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 29 March 2024, 04:40
Russians prevent IAEA experts from accessing Zaporizhzhia NPP premises where military equipment was spotted
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Photo: Wikipedia

The IAEA is aware of information and photographs of the presence of Russian military personnel and equipment in one of the turbine halls of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but the agency's experts are not allowed any access to these areas of the plant.

Source: statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on the Association’s website

Quote: "The IAEA is aware of social media reports and images related to the presence of troops and vehicles inside one of the turbine halls at the ZNPP."

Details: The IAEA noted that the presence of these vehicles in the ZNPP's turbine halls had been reported by Grossi in his previous statements.

At the same time, the IAEA complained that the Russian occupation administration at the ZNPP has not provided "timely and appropriate" access to experts to the entire territory of the plant – in particular, to some parts of the turbine hall, the isolation gates of the ZNPP cooling pond and the 330 kV open switchyard at the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant.

Subjects: IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
