Tractor driver killed by Russian mine in Kherson Oblast

A man was killed when he drove his tractor over a mine left by the Russian army in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "While doing field work near the village of Topolyne, a tractor driver ran over an explosive object. It blew up, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Firefighters extinguishing the fire found the body of a 50-year-old man."

Advertisement:

Details: About 60% of the fields in Kherson are potentially mined. It is only safe to work on land that has been examined by bomb disposal experts, Prokudin added.

Support UP or become our patron!