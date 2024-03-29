Russia attacks 2 more hydroelectric power stations overnight, Moldova also under threat of disaster – Zelenskyy

The Russians attacked two more Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, Kaniv and Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs) on the night of 28-29 March, posing a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Moldova.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram following the results of a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Quote: "Russian terrorists again hit the Ukrainian energy sector. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ukrenergo [Ukraine’s national energy company], and Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Naftogaz [a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company], reported on the damage caused and restoration work. We discussed the most effective ways of providing physical protection and their implementation at other facilities," the president said.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia deliberately targeted Kaniv and Dniester HPPs last night.

"The terrorist country wants to repeat the environmental disaster in Kherson Oblast. But now not only Ukraine but also Moldova are under threat. The water will not stop in front of the border crossing, just as the Russian war will not stop, unless we stop it in Ukraine together and in time," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant – Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia – was hit as a result of a missile attack on 22 March. There is no threat of a dam breach, and the situation at the dam is under control.

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to rebuild the latter because it was seriously damaged.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP eight times, and emergency services and the State Emergency Service were working at the plant.

