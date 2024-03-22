Russian missiles hit Dnipro hydroelectric power plant 8 times

Russian missiles hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) eight times. Emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the plant.

Source: Yurii Bielousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during Armed Conflict, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "Today, Zaporizhzhia was under the most massive attack, and the hydroelectric power plant alone was hit eight times," he said.

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, stated that emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the hydroelectric power plant at the moment. The fire has been contained. The plant's turbine hall is smoky and it is not possible to allow experts to inspect the damage to the hydraulic structure and electrical equipment.

Background: Earlier, Ukrhydroenergo reported that there had been two direct strikes on generation units of Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia – HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether the latter will be restored, as it has suffered serious damage.

