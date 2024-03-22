All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missiles hit Dnipro hydroelectric power plant 8 times

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 14:05
Russian missiles hit Dnipro hydroelectric power plant 8 times
Damaged Dnipro hydroelectric power plant. Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Russian missiles hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) eight times. Emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the plant. 

Source: Yurii Bielousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during Armed Conflict, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "Today, Zaporizhzhia was under the most massive attack, and the hydroelectric power plant alone was hit eight times," he said.

Advertisement:

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, stated that emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the hydroelectric power plant at the moment. The fire has been contained. The plant's turbine hall is smoky and it is not possible to allow experts to inspect the damage to the hydraulic structure and electrical equipment.

Background: Earlier, Ukrhydroenergo reported that there had been two direct strikes on generation units of Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia – HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether the latter will be restored, as it has suffered serious damage. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaDnipromissile strike
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
European Commission increases tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus
NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair
We are acting in line with NATO best practices – Deputy PM on US calls not to strike Russian refineries
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: