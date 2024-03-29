Italian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photo

The Italian Air Force has scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft in the Baltic Sea twice in the last 24 hours.

Source: Italian Air Force’s statement, European Pravda reports

Details: The report says that Italian Eurofighter jets, part of the 4th Air Task Force stationed at a Polish air base in Malbork, "carried out a double interception of Russian aircraft in the Baltic Sea".

NATO's command centre in Uedem, Germany, issued an air-raid warning on the evening of 28 March and the morning of 29 March due to an unidentified aircraft detected flying over international waters in the Baltic Sea.

After the aircraft were identified as Russian, the Italian fighter jets returned to their base in Malbork, the Italian Air Force added.

Background:

In 2023, NATO air forces in Europe took to the air more than 300 times to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching NATO airspace, with most interceptions taking place over the Baltic Sea.

On the morning of 29 March, Poland scrambled its own and allied aircraft amid the activity of Russian long-range aircraft, which launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

