Polish fighter jets scramble because of Russian large-scale missile attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces had both its own and allied aircraft take off because of Russia's missile strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X

Details: The Polish military has warned citizens that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may cause noise in the southeastern part of the country.

Quote: "Tonight, intense activity of the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation is observed, related to the launch of missile strikes on facilities located on the territory of Ukraine.

All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace."

Background:

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

In connection with the incident, Poland announced its intention to summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry and deliver a letter of protest.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Poland will demand explanations from the Russian ambassador regarding the incident with the Russian missile violating Poland's airspace. However, Sikorski noted that it is unlikely that Russia will give any explanations.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

