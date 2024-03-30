All Sections
Congress must approve aid as Ukraine needs additional air defence – White House

, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 09:39
Congress must approve aid as Ukraine needs additional air defence – White House
The White House has once again urged the US House of Representatives, against the backdrop of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, to approve assistance to Ukraine which would provide Kyiv with new air defence systems.

Source: Adrienne Watson, White House National Security Council Spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Watson stated that on the night of 28-29 March, Russia conducted one of the largest air attacks on Ukraine's energy system since the beginning of the full-scale war, depriving many people across the country of heat, water and electricity during the still cold days of early spring. 

Quote: "This bombardment – part of a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure – is a terrible reminder of Vladimir Putin’s efforts to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and plunge them into darkness."

She said to help Ukraine defend itself from these ongoing attacks, the US House of Representatives has to pass a bipartisan additional national security bill "so we can send Ukraine more air defences". 

"Ukraine’s need is urgent, and we cannot afford any further delays," Watson emphasised.

Background

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has once again urged the US Congress to approve additional funding for military aid for Ukraine as soon as possible, explaining that Ukraine’s capabilities in the combat zone depend on it.
  • The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield.
  • Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, had previously agreed to unblock the decision to help Ukraine, but with significant changes requiring that it be a House project and that it be in the form of a loan or a land-lease.

