Zelenskyy: We need ATACMS to attack airfields in Crimea, not Russian territory – the WP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that long-range ATACMS missiles will help Ukraine strike airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea, which is where Russia launches precision-guided missiles from.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius

Details: The president said that Ukraine urgently needs ATACMS that can hit the airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea that Russia uses to launch missiles on Ukraine.

Quote: "When Russia has missiles and we don’t, they attack by missiles: everything – gas, energy, schools, factories, civilian buildings.

When Russia knows we can destroy these jets, they will not attack from Crimea. It’s like with the sea fleet. We pushed them from our territorial waters. Now we will push them from the airports in Crimea."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that in February in Munich, he presented a map of targets that ATACMS could hit. He also told Ignatius that there are currently no ATACMS in Ukraine.

