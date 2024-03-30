All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister and US Defense Secretary discuss destructive impact of Russia's ruthless missile attacks

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 04:44
Ukraine's Defence Minister and US Defense Secretary discuss destructive impact of Russia's ruthless missile attacks
Austin and Umierov. Photo: Wikimedia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov discussed the latest events on the battlefield and the devastating impact of Russia's ruthless missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure on Friday, 29 March.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder 

Details: The ministers also discussed Ukraine's needs for additional artillery, air defence and other equipment. 

In addition, they addressed the urgent need to approve a bill on national security, which would allow Ukraine to continue its fight against Russian aggression. 

Both leaders pledged to maintain close contact. 

